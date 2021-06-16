Covid patient from Coimbatore brews arrack at home, booked

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Beating boredom is an onerous task for Covid patients in quarantine. L Sampathkumar (36) of Boluvampatti found a way to keep himself busy while in isolation, but the task has landed him in trouble.

Alandurai police received a tip-off that something unusual was brewing in Sampathkumar’s house and raided the place along with a team from Prohibition Enforcement Wing from Perur. They found the Covid patient had learnt to brew arrack at home by following YouTube tutorials and had set up a mini distillery.

Police seized 10 litres of arrack, 1,200 litres of ferment wash, 210 kg country sugar, a gas stove, two LPG cylinders, 130 empty cans, two cookers, six barrels, and one kg each of Jathikkai, Kadukkai and Athi mathuram. He was booked under several sections of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act. He would be arrested once he recovers from Covid. He tested positive on June 2.