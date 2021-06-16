Here's a list of contributions to CM’s Covid Relief Fund

By Express News Service

Chennai: Representatives of various organisations called on the Chief Minister at the secretariat and handed over the donation cheques

Life Line Rigid Hospitals MD JR Anirudh handed over a cheque for Rs 18 lakh on behalf of the hospital’s chairman JS Rajkumar and another cheque for Rs 7 lakh on behalf of Dubai Tamil Doctors Association, to CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Vanikar Sangankalin Peramaippu Rs 1.10 cr

Apparel Export Promotion Council Rs 1.30 crore

Shri Vallabhacharya Vidhya Sabha Rs 1 crore

Actor Vijay Sethupathi Rs 25 lakh

Sugam hospitals, Chennai Rs 25 lakh

Amman Granites Rs 20 lakh

Tamil Nadu Govt’s Special Representative at New Delhi, AKS Vijayan and Tamils from Brunei Rs 10 lakh