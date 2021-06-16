Here's a list of contributions to CM’s Covid Relief Fund

Chennai: Representatives of various organisations called on the Chief Minister at the secretariat and handed over the donation cheques
Life Line Rigid Hospitals MD JR Anirudh handed over a cheque for Rs 18 lakh on behalf of the hospital’s chairman JS Rajkumar and another cheque for Rs 7 lakh on behalf of Dubai Tamil Doctors Association, to CM MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Vanikar Sangankalin Peramaippu Rs 1.10 cr
Apparel Export Promotion Council Rs 1.30 crore
Shri Vallabhacharya Vidhya Sabha Rs 1 crore
Actor Vijay Sethupathi Rs 25 lakh
Sugam hospitals, Chennai Rs 25 lakh
Amman Granites Rs 20 lakh
Tamil Nadu Govt’s Special Representative at New Delhi, AKS Vijayan and Tamils from Brunei Rs 10 lakh