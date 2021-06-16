Madras High court refuses to stay auction of Tamil Nadu police's Chippiparai dog

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to provide an interim stay to prevent the Tamil Nadu Commando School from auctioning a male Chippiparai dog. However, the court ordered that the auctioneer must ensure that the highest bidder must have the resources to maintain the dog humanely.

The issue pertains to Antony Clement Rubin, a resident of Chennai moving a plea seeking to quash the auction notice of the male Chippipaarai Dog of Tamil Nadu Commando School that is to be facilitated for adoption with the aid of any recognised animal welfare organisation.

The petitioner submitted that the male Chippipaarai dog of the Tamil Nadu Commando School should be made over to any recognised animal welfare organisation and not auctioned merely because some person with extra money may bid the highest for the same.

He also said that the dog auctioned should not land in the hands of any breeder who does not treat dogs in his possession ethically or in a humane or reasonable manner.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy refused to pass any interim directions on staying the auction notice.

The bench directed the Additional General of Police (Operations) to ensure that the highest bidder for the dog has the resources and infrastructure to treat the dog in a humane manner. With this direction the court disposed of the plea.