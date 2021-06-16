STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man asphyxiates to death at Ambur tannery

A 56-year-old man was asphyxiated by noxious fumes when he entered a leather waste storage tank to rescue his co-worker in a private tannery unit at Ambur on Tuesday.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: A 56-year-old man was asphyxiated by noxious fumes when he entered a leather waste storage tank to rescue his co-worker in a private tannery unit at Ambur on Tuesday. The deceased, Ramesh of Puthur, got into a 12-foot-deep tank in the NM Hashim & Co Tannery unit to rescue co-worker, Rathinam (60), who fell unconscious due to the fumes, said sources. But Ramesh fell unconscious too.

Another worker Prasad (32) managed to pull them out of the tank, and were taken to a local private hospital, but Ramesh was declared dead, the police sources said. Sources said the workers did not wear any safety gears. A probe is on.

