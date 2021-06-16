STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No shortage of jabs in Puducherry, says L-G Tamilisai; kicks-off four day 'special vaccination festival'

Emphasising the importance of vaccination, Puducherry Lt. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that vaccination can help prevent a third wave of Covid-19.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry Lt Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lt. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said that there was no shortage of Covid-19 vaccine in the Union Territory (UT) as the administration is in touch with with the Centre and has been securing enough doses for the people of Puducherry.

The L-G assured the people, shortly after inaugurating a special four day vaccination festival for 18-44 age group in 100 centres of the UT, that all efforts are being taken to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries and to make Puducherry free of Covid by 15 August.

Speaking about fall in vaccine hesitancy, the Lt. Governor said that she's delighted to see more people are willing to get vaccinated against the virus. She appealed people to partake in the Vaccination Festival in large numbers.

She also said "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that from June 21, all citizens would be vaccinated free of cost with the central government distributing vaccine to the states."

Emphasising the importance of vaccination, she said that vaccination can help prevent a third wave of Covid-19.

Though in some places stricter lockdown measures were implemented, Puducherry opted for partial restrictions to protect the livelihoods of people. 

Appreciating the citizens for adhering to Covid protocol, she said there was greater public awareness on Covid now in Puducehrry. She also appealed to the people to continue and follow all safety protocols.

She also lauded the combined effort of all departments and agencies that led to positive outcomes during the pandemic namely MLA K Lakshminarayanan, Dr. T Arun, Secretary (Health), E. Vallavan, Secretary (LAD), Ashok Kumar, Secretary (Revenue), Dr. Mohan Kumar, Director, Medical Services, Dr. G. Sriramulu, Director, Puducherry State Health Mission, N. Venkatramani, Area Chairman, Round Table, Puducherry, Senior officers of Health Department and Teachers of Petit Seminaire Higher Secondary School participated in the Program.

