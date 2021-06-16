Pattas of Rs 1,200 crore worth of land cancelled

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after allegations of grabbing government land through forged documents surfaced, the Kancheepuram district administration has cancelled pattas of 43 acres of land worth over Rs 1,200 crore in Beemanthangal village in Sriperumbudur.

The 43 acres include land of 72 people, which was acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for widening the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway and land in survey number 310 in the village. More than 1,500 residential and commercial establishments are on this land.

Besides, the CBI has registered a case against two land owners and three revenue authorities on charges of criminal conspiracy to obtain pattas for government lands by using forged documents. The land-grabbing scam, involving revenue authorities, started snowballing last year after a resident from Beemanthangal village petitioned the then Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, demanding pattas for his land in survey number 310.

Acting on this, the revenue department conducted a detailed inquiry, during which one landowner, Ashish Metha, who had pattas for 7.5 acres of land in Beemanthangal village, said he got the pattas issued in 2000 by the Assistant Settlement Officer, Tiruvannamalai. But the document turned out to be a fake.

Following this, in March, the then Commissioner of Land Administration, Pankaj Kumar Bansal, directed the Kancheepuram Collector to take action on the matter, and recommenced that the NHAI chairman approach the CBI to register a case. Meanwhile, the Kancheepuram Central Crime Branch police acted on a complaint of Sriperumpudur tahsildar G Venakatesan and registered an FIR against a land owner and two revenue officials. The Kancheepuram district administration also cancelled pattas for 43 acres of land in the village.

A total of Rs 102 crore was paid to the 72 owners of the disputed land in Beemanthangal village. Of this, Rs 30 crore was paid to Asish Metha and Rs 9 crore to another land owner whose pattas were also found to be fake. However, Rs 63 crore was paid to 70 land owners whose pattas also got cancelled recently.

An NHAI official said documents are verified against two land records. The Settlement Land Register (SLR) shows the last classification of the land, while the Up Dating Revenue Record (UDR) reveals change of classification of land. “There was no record in the UDR register for two land owners who received Rs 39 crore and a police complaint was lodged against them for recovery of the money. However, the SLR, which was last updated in 1985, has shown the pattas for 70 land owners, and accordingly, Rs 63 crore was paid as settlement for land acquisition.

However, scrutinisation of documents from before 1985 revealed that the classification of the land of these 70 people was changed between 1960 and 1970 without any official record. As a result, the district administration cancelled their pattas as well,” the official added.