Politician threatens doctor for vaccine in Tirupur

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The call recording of an AIADMK functionary allegedly threatening a PHC doctor seeking preference for his friends and relatives for vaccination went viral on Tuesday.

The conversation purportedly took place between Paramaraj, an AIADMK functionary from Palladam, and Dr Praveen, of the Andipalayam PHC, around 7.30 am on Tuesday. "He demanded that his friends and relatives be prioritised for vaccination," Praveen told TNIE. "With a large number of people standing in line since early morning, I refused to oblige."

The doctor further said that the AIADMK functionary claimed to have received "permission" from the Health Department for giving priority to them. "But, when I demanded a written approval from the department, he had no answer," he said, adding that the functionary also issued threats against him.

Following the incident, Praveen lodged a complaint with the health authorities. When contacted, Paramaraj refused to comment on the issue and maintained that he did not threaten or force the doctor to prioritise his friends and family for vaccination.

A health department official said that the issue was taken to the notice of higher authorities. "We will be taking appropriate action at the earliest."