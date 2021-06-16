TN govt asks schools to prepare mark list for Class 10 students based on Class 9 exams

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has asked schools to prepare a mark list for Class 10 students that can be used for admissions into Class 11 or Polytechnic colleges. As Class 10 state board public exams were cancelled this year, schools have been asked to use Class 9 marks to formulate this list.

The government had on June 9 announced that schools can conduct an entrance exam with 50 objective questions to admit new students and retracted the statement a day later. The State School Education Department on Wednesday in its official proceedings noted that a Class 10 marksheet was crucial for admissions into Industrial Training Institutes, Polytechnic Colleges and Class 11.

The department has further elaborated yardsticks based on which marks can be allotted to students. If a student has written both the Quarterly and Half Yearly exams in Class 9, then schools can award the student the maximum mark scored in each subject in either of the exams.

If a student attended only one of the two exams, then the marks secured in that exam can be recorded as the final marks. If a student has failed a subject or was absent for a subject in both the internal exams, then a minimum mark of 35 can be awarded, the department said.

Higher secondary schools can use these marks as a yardstick to accept new students into Class 11, the department suggested, adding that a "Class 10 passed" certificate shall be issued to all students.