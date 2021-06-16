STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt asks schools to prepare mark list for Class 10 students based on Class 9 exams

The State School Education Department in its official proceedings noted that a Class 10 marksheet was crucial for admissions into Industrial Training Institutes, Polytechnic Colleges and Class 11

Published: 16th June 2021 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Students of Vidyanikethan coming out after the Plus-II Sociology examination at SRV Government HSS on Thursday

Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has asked schools to prepare a mark list for Class 10 students that can be used for admissions into Class 11 or Polytechnic colleges. As Class 10 state board public exams were cancelled this year, schools have been asked to use Class 9 marks to formulate this list.

The government had on June 9 announced that schools can conduct an entrance exam with 50 objective questions to admit new students and retracted the statement a day later. The State School Education Department on Wednesday in its official proceedings noted that a Class 10 marksheet was crucial for admissions into Industrial Training Institutes, Polytechnic Colleges and Class 11.

ALSO READ: Parents cry foul as Chennai schools demand full fees despite government's warning

The department has further elaborated yardsticks based on which marks can be allotted to students. If a student has written both the Quarterly and Half Yearly exams in Class 9, then schools can award the student the maximum mark scored in each subject in either of the exams.

If a student attended only one of the two exams, then the marks secured in that exam can be recorded as the final marks. If a student has failed a subject or was absent for a subject in both the internal exams, then a minimum mark of 35 can be awarded, the department said.

Higher secondary schools can use these marks as a yardstick to accept new students into Class 11, the department suggested, adding that a "Class 10 passed" certificate shall be issued to all students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Class 10 Class 9
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp