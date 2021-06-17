Covid-19 test positivity rate declines to 3.58 per cent in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Covid test positivity rate in Puducherry dropped below 4 per cent for the first time on Thursday indicating that the virus spread may be getting under control in the union territroy (UT).

Meanwhile, the Covid vaccination 'festival' is also getting a good response from people with 28,648 persons being vaccinated in just two days said Health Secretary Dr T Arun. On Thursday, the test positivity rate declined to 3.58 per cent, he added.

In last 24 hours, 326 new Covid cases were added to the UT's tally. Overall, 666 patients are being treated in the hospitals and 3,668 are under home isolation. Around 480 people recovered from the virus and were discharged on Thursday. The number of people recovering from the disease also doubled, according to the Health Secretary.

So far 3,50,329 people have been vaccinated against the virus in Puducherry.

"A vaccination festival was organized from June 16 to 19 with an important goal of making Puducherry a 100 per cent vaccinated UT to prevent third wave", said Health Secretary Dr T Arun.

Coronavirus vaccination centers have been set up at more than 100 locations and everyone over the age of 18 is being vaccinated free of charge.

To address the public's concerns about the vaccine, all departments in Puducherry have teamed up with the health department to go door-to-door and encourage people to get vaccinated.

They are distributing phamplets, advising through loudspeakers and working with women self-help groups to raise awareness about vaccination.

Political and village leaders have been raising awareness about the vaccine which has increased public interest.

Medical teams are providing home-based medical advice to people who are reluctant to be vaccinated. Vaccination centers are being relocated to meet the needs of the people. This has created more awareness among the public and they are eager to come and get vaccinated.

A total of 28,648 people have been vaccinated in two days, which includes 15,123 people on June 17 and 13,525 persons on June 16.