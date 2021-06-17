STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 test positivity rate declines to 3.58 per cent in Puducherry

Meanwhile, the Covid vaccination 'festival' is also getting a good response from people with 28,648 persons being vaccinated in just two days said Health Secretary Dr T Arun.

Published: 17th June 2021 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Covid test positivity rate in Puducherry dropped below 4 per cent for the first time on Thursday indicating that the virus spread may be getting under control in the union territroy (UT).

Meanwhile, the Covid vaccination 'festival' is also getting a good response from people with 28,648 persons being vaccinated in just two days said Health Secretary Dr T Arun. On Thursday, the test positivity rate declined to 3.58 per cent, he added.

In last 24 hours, 326 new Covid cases were added to the UT's tally. Overall, 666 patients are being treated in the hospitals and 3,668 are under home isolation. Around 480 people recovered from the virus and were discharged on Thursday. The number of people recovering from the disease also doubled, according to the Health Secretary.

So far 3,50,329 people have been vaccinated against the virus in Puducherry.

"A vaccination festival was organized from June 16 to 19 with an important goal of making Puducherry a 100 per cent vaccinated UT to prevent third wave", said Health Secretary Dr T Arun.

Coronavirus vaccination centers have been set up at more than 100 locations and everyone over the age of 18 is being vaccinated free of charge.

To address the public's concerns about the vaccine, all departments in Puducherry have teamed up with the health department to go door-to-door and encourage people to get vaccinated.

They are distributing phamplets, advising through loudspeakers and working with women self-help groups to raise awareness about vaccination.

Political and village leaders have been raising awareness about the vaccine which has increased public interest.

Medical teams are providing home-based medical advice to people who are reluctant to be vaccinated. Vaccination centers are being relocated to meet the needs of the people. This has created more awareness among the public and they are eager to come and get vaccinated.

A total of 28,648 people have been vaccinated in two days, which includes 15,123 people on June 17 and 13,525 persons on June 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID 19 Vaccine COVID 19 in Puducherry COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp