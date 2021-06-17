Rs 5 lakh deposit for children who lost parents to Covid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched a scheme for extending financial assistance to children, who lost their parents to the pandemic. At the secretariat, guardians of five such children received documents for a deposit of Rs 5 lakh in the Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. The kids, when they become 18 years old, will receive this amount along with interest.

Also, five children who lost one of their parents due to the infection, received `3 lakh assistance on Wednesday. Social Welfare Minister B Geetha Jeevan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

On May 29, the Chief Minister had announced relief measures for the children who got orphaned due to the pandemic. Some of the measures include admission on priority basis in government homes and hostels; State government will bear all their educational expenses up to graduation, including hostel fees; Rs 3,000 monthly aid if they are being taken care of by a relative or a guardian, till they attain the age of 18; a special committee at the district level will monitor their education and other matters; and all government welfare schemes will be extended to these kids on priority basis.