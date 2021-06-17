Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces Rs.61 Cr Kuruvai package for delta farmers 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin today announced a Kuruvai package worth Rs.61.09 crore for delta farmers. The scheme will benefit 2,07,259 farmers in the districts of Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Thiruvarur and parts of the districts - Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Trichy.

“With a view to ensure higher yield by the farmers, 2,870 metric tonnes of certified paddy seeds, chemical fertilisers for 1.90 lakh acres and green manure seeds for 24,000 acres would be given to farmers on subsidised price. For this purpose, the government has earmarked Rs.50 crore while allocated Rs.11,09 crore for establishing farm ponds,” the Chief Minister said in a statement here.

The Chief Minister said usually, Kuruvai cultivation takes place in 3.2 lakh acres of lands in Delta districts. This year, it has been planned to undertake Kuruvai cultivation in 3.5 lakh acres and the State Agriculture department is making arrangements for keeping sufficient stock of short-term paddy seeds, chemical fertilisers, biofertilizers and micto-nutrients and other input materials. Also steps are being taken to start transplantation works expeditiously. Till June 14, Kuruvai cultivation was being undertaken in 1,69,300 acres of land.