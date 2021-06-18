Centre releases rules for establishing vehicle scrapping centres

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 20 months after releasing draft notification, Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday released the guidelines for provisions for setting up authorised vehicle scrapping centres. Any authorised automobile manufacturers and other entities can set up a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) upon registration. The State can collect Rs 1 lakh towards registration fee, said guidelines.

The Union government said scrapping centres can issue end of life - vehicles (ELV) certificates for various reasons. All vehicles which are no longer validly registered; or declared unfit through Automated Fitness Centers or their registrations have been cancelled by the RTOs or due to an order of a Court of Law; or are self-declared by the legitimate registered owner as a waste vehicle due to any circumstances that may arise from fire, damage, natural disaster, riots or accident etc., or any other reason at discretion of the owner.

The vehicle disposal involves cutting out of the Chassis and the disposal of its engine in accordance with guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The authorized scrapping facility shall be provided connectivity and access to the VAHAN software through which vehicle registration is carried out. The RVSF will be authorised to make suitable entries regarding scrapping of the vehicle and issuance of Certificate of Scrapping.

The RVSF will also provide the necessary connectivity to verify the records of the vehicles produced for scrapping with the database of the stolen vehicles, held by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) as well with the local Police. “The RVSF shall verify the records of the vehicles produced for scrapping from the database of the stolen vehicles in the NCRB portal, before scrapping a vehicle. If the vehicle is not found to be a stolen vehicle in the NCRB portal, the RVSF will proceed ahead for scrapping the vehicle. In such a case, the RVSF will be absolved from all liabilities,” added the Centre’s guidelines.

Industry sources pointed out that the proposed move would end the unscientific disposal of old vehicles thereby reducing vehicle theft; however it will take decades to yield results. “Old vehicles conventionally sold to small automobile mechanics at throw away prices with or without proper documents. Unless vehicle manufacturers come up with incentive schemes for scrapping the vehicles at authorized centres, the new system will not provide any benefit,” said a automobile dealer in Ambattur. The Centre said the public can forward their comments on the guidelines to commentsmorth@gov.in before July 16.