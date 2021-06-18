DMK urges EC to hold polls for vacant RS seats

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct an election for three vacant Rajya Sabha seats of the state, which fell vacant following the death of one RS member and the resignation of two upper house MPs.

On behalf of DMK, TR Baalu, parliamentary floor leader of DMK, submitted a petition to Sushil Chandra, Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey. In which, he stated that the ECI has declared vacancies of three Rajya Sabha seats following the death and resignation of the members.

He added that the people of Tamil Nadu are suspecting that the ECI is delaying the conduct of by-elections for the above three Rajya Sabha seats. The delay impedes Tamil Nadu from being adequately represented in the Rajya Sabha and it goes against the spirit of democracy and constitutional goals enshrined under the constitution. The petition further reads the ECI to take steps to conduct separate by-elections for three vacant Rajya Sabha seats without further delay.