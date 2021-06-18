In CM chair, Stalin pauses politics, plays diplomacy

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin’s meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday symbolises Stalin’s non-confrontational approach towards the Centre after becoming the Chief Minister. A reading of Stalin’s actions in the last 40 days shows that he has raised concerns over policy issues with the Union government even while keeping away the political tone.

During the election campaign, DMK was one of the strong critics of the BJP-led government. After the election victory, he has not made any critical statements against the Union government. Even while raising concerns over various issues, his language had been that of persuasion. This is in strong contrast with other Chief Ministers like West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee. In cases where the State showed its strong opposition to the Union government, Stalin had left the job to his cabinet colleagues.

For example, when the State government asked its officials to skip the meeting called by the Union Education Minister, it was School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi who spoke on the matter. “Despite our request to hold discussions at the Minister-level, the Centre has chosen to go ahead with its plan to hold discussions only with the officials. Protesting this, we have boycotted this meeting,” he said.

Another one is the protest highlighted by the State Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan during the GST council meeting over the sharing of revenue to the State and pending dues of the state share in GST revenue. Both are policy decisions of the party and there is visibly no political motivation against the BJP led Union government.

Even in a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, for urging special allocation of vaccine to state, the Chief Minister MK Stalin only highlighted the grievance of the State that it had not received vaccines proportionate to its population size.

During the election campaign, DMK president MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin slammed the Union government for not taking any steps to establish the AIIMS hospital at Madurai except for laying the foundation stone. But, in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 5, he requested Modi for taking steps to establish the facility at the earliest and did not charge the Centre union government for its lethargic attitude.

Besides, even various alliance parties of DMK urged the State not to cancel the plus two examinations in line with the decision of the CBSE, the state government took a cue from the CBSE and cancelled the plus two examinations. Likewise, the Chief Minister also constituted a committee to assess the setbacks of NEET instead of taking severe steps to scrap the NEET since he urged the AIADMK regime to take severe steps to get an exemption to Tamil Nadu from the NEET.

Some sources in DMK, who are close to party leadership opined over the recent amicable performance of Stalin that before assuming the public office we were in the Opposition. “Hence, we have to condemn the ruling parties whether it be the union government or the state government for their wrongdoings. Now, we are running the government. So, we have to follow some decorum in communicating with the Union government,” said a party insider.