STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Karur, Erode Collectors don PPE kits for inspection

A day after assuming office, Erode Collector H Krishnanunni donned a PPE suit and visited Covid patients under treatment at the Government Erode Medical College Hospital.

Published: 18th June 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

PPE Kits, COVID-19

Representational image (Photo| Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KARUR/ERODE: A day after taking charge as Karur’s 18th Collector, Prabhu Shankar visited the Covid-19 ward at  Karur Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) wearing a PPE kit, and inspected the treatment given to patients on Thursday.

During his first visit to the Covid ward after taking charge, Shankar inspected the treatment given to patients and also interacted with a pregnant Covid positive women about facilities at the hospital.

According to official sources, Shankar held a meeting with officials and doctors regarding the treatment given to corona patients, total number of beds at the hospital, number of vacant beds, oxygen facilities, number of oxygen concentrators, number of recovered patients, number of swab tests taken per day, the total number of doctors, nurses and cleaners at the hospital and whether any additional facilities were required. Shankar, a qualified doctor himself, also inspected the 10,000-litre liquid oxygen storage facility set up at the hospital.

Erode Collector briefs CM 
A day after assuming office, Erode Collector H Krishnanunni donned a PPE suit and visited Covid patients under treatment at the Government Erode Medical College Hospital.

The collector inquired about the treatment and the food provided at the facility and later inspected the RT-PCR testing lab. He also advised the attenders outside the ward to not come in contact with the patients directly but seek the help of doctors, nurses or those at the help desk to deliver things to the patients. 

After the visit, the collector virtually briefed the Chief Minister about the Covid prevention measures undertaken in the district. A total of 910 oxygen beds at GEMCH and an additional facility with 400 beds would be opened soon at the Rotary Block, the collector said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PPE kits Karur COVID 19 Erode
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp