Karur, Erode Collectors don PPE kits for inspection

By Express News Service

KARUR/ERODE: A day after taking charge as Karur’s 18th Collector, Prabhu Shankar visited the Covid-19 ward at Karur Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) wearing a PPE kit, and inspected the treatment given to patients on Thursday.

During his first visit to the Covid ward after taking charge, Shankar inspected the treatment given to patients and also interacted with a pregnant Covid positive women about facilities at the hospital.

According to official sources, Shankar held a meeting with officials and doctors regarding the treatment given to corona patients, total number of beds at the hospital, number of vacant beds, oxygen facilities, number of oxygen concentrators, number of recovered patients, number of swab tests taken per day, the total number of doctors, nurses and cleaners at the hospital and whether any additional facilities were required. Shankar, a qualified doctor himself, also inspected the 10,000-litre liquid oxygen storage facility set up at the hospital.

Erode Collector briefs CM

A day after assuming office, Erode Collector H Krishnanunni donned a PPE suit and visited Covid patients under treatment at the Government Erode Medical College Hospital.

The collector inquired about the treatment and the food provided at the facility and later inspected the RT-PCR testing lab. He also advised the attenders outside the ward to not come in contact with the patients directly but seek the help of doctors, nurses or those at the help desk to deliver things to the patients.

After the visit, the collector virtually briefed the Chief Minister about the Covid prevention measures undertaken in the district. A total of 910 oxygen beds at GEMCH and an additional facility with 400 beds would be opened soon at the Rotary Block, the collector said.