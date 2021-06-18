STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai: Children playing with paddy cultivation machine fall into well

The children, identified as G Yogesh, R Kalyani and P Subash, all aged between 10-13 years were later rescued by fire and rescue service personnel. 

Drowning

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: What is supposed to be fun turned out to be a life-and-death issue when three children landed in a  50-foot-deep well when they tried to operate a paddy cultivation machine here in Ariyapatti village on Wednesday.

The children, identified as G Yogesh, R Kalyani and P Subash, all aged between 10-13 years were later rescued by fire and rescue service personnel. Sources said that the children were playing in the agriculture land of Mokkan located near the well. The driver of machine M Akash of Madurai locked the vehicle and kept the key inside a box of the machine.

As he left, the kids decided to drive the vehicle and broke open the lock for key. Once they switched on the vehicle, the machine started moving in the backward direction. The boys’ efforts to stop the machine went in vain.

Subsequently, they fell inside the well along with the machine. As the circumference of the well is smaller than the machine, the vehicle got stuck at s depth of 20-25 ft of the well. Kalyani and Yogesh sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment. Subhas sustained no major injury. A case has been registered against Akash for his carelessness.

Madurai
