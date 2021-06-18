Oppose hydrocarbon projects in Ariyalur: EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Edapadi K Palaniswami on Thursday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin that the State government oppose hydrocarbon projects in Ariyalur district.

His demand came following the reports that the ONGC had written a letter to the state government recently seeking permission for a project.

In a press statement, Edappadi K Palaniswami recalled how the then DMK government granted permission for various hydrocarbon and Methane projects in the state and AIADMK government’s efforts to declare the Cauvery delta as a Protected Agriculture Zone.