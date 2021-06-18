OPS urges Stalin to take steps to prevent third Covid wave in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take preventive measures to prevent the third wave of Corona infection in the State.

In a press statement, the former Chief Minister said that scientists have warned of a possible third wave and the impact of the third wave could be bigger than the second wave.

“The maximum number of infections in the State had risen to 36,000 in the second wave while it was only 7,000 in the first wave,” he said.