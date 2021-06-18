PM Modi assured cooperation for all TN schemes: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: For the first time after assuming office, Chief Minister MK Stalin met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. Stalin handed over a list of 63 demands on behalf of the State to Modi, which fall under 25 different sectors.

Some of the key issues raised during the meeting include reversal of the three agricultural legislations and the Citizenship Amendment Act, scrapping of NEET and the New Education Policy, early commencement of vaccine production at the Chengalpattu complex and at Coonoor, revival of Sethusamudram project, dropping of hydrocarbon schemes, Neutrino projects and the Chennai-Salem Greenfield Expressway, and disbursal of financial resources and GST that are due to Tamil Nadu.

The demands also included to allow Tamil Nadu to increase the storage level in the Mullaiperiyar Dam to the full level of 152 ft, reject nod for Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam project, declare Thirukkural as a national treasure, and retrieval of Katchatheevu.

“It was a pleasant and satisfactory meeting. The Prime Minister assured all cooperation for developmental schemes in TN. He also said that I can contact him at any time regarding any demand relating to the State,” Stalin told reporters at the Tamil Nadu House in the national capital. The meeting between the leaders lasted for around 25 minutes.

Mentioning a few of the demands raised, Stalin said, “Some of these are to be fulfilled by the Centre whereas some others are to be implemented by the State; A few more projects have to be implemented jointly by the Centre and the State. This Delhi visit has given me the hope that all these could be realised. We will continue to exert pressure on the Union government for implementing our demands.”

Responding to a question as to what kind of approach would the Tamil Nadu government have with the Centre, the Chief Minister said, “Our leader Kalaignar (former Chief Minister K Karunanidhi) has said Urimaikku Kural Kuduppom; Uravukku Kai Koduppom (We shall raise our voice for our rights; We shall extend our hand for friendship). We will follow this advice.”

TASMAC outlets to be reduced slowly, says Stalin

When asked if there was any possibility of closing down TASMAC outlets completely in the State, Stalin said, “We have promised that the TASMAC shops would be reduced gradually. It will be implemented accordingly as was done during the previous regime.” On the speculation that the State government has been mulling long duration parole for the seven convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the Chief Minister said, “We have given a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind in this regard.

Also, cases are pending before the court. The State government will decide in accordance with the court developments.” On vaccine supply, Stalin said, “We have raised the issue of vaccine supply to Tamil Nadu with the Centre. So far it had not been sufficient. But the Prime Minister has promised to look into this matter and supply the required quantum of vaccines to the State.” Stalin left for New Delhi on Thursday morning and was received by party leaders and cadre.

Key demands made by Stalin

Reversal of three farm laws and the Citizenship Amendment Act

Scrapping NEET, other entrance exams & NEP

Early operationalisation of vaccine units at Chengalpattu, Coonoor

Implementation of Sethusamudram project

Disbursal of financial resources and GST dues

Dropping hydrocarbon schemes, Neutrino project and Chennai-Salem Greenfield Expressway projects

Revoking Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020

Expeditious establishment of AIIMS Madurai

Establishing AIIMS at Coimbatore

OBC reservation under All India quota for

UG, PG medical admissions