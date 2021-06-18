STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Southern Railway restores 10 pairs of special trains, extends operations of festival specials

This comes as COVID-19 cases are witnessing a downward trend

Published: 18th June 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 07:46 PM

Southern Railway

Image for representational purpose only

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With COVID-19 cases witnessing a downward trend, Southern Railway has restored 10 pairs of special trains. Besides, the railways also extended the operations of festival specials that connect the state with various parts of the country.

According to a statement from the railways, the following trains will resume operations from June 20:

Train no 06865 Chennai Egmore – Thanjavur special, Train no 02671 Chennai Central – Mettupalayam special, Train no 02639 Chennai Central – Alappuzha special, Train no 02695 Chennai Central
-Thiruvananthapuram special, Train no 06101 Chennai Egmore - Kollam special, Train no 06343 Thiruvananthapuram - Madurai special,  Train no 02668 Coimbatore - Nagercoil special, Train no 06729 Madurai - Punalur special, Train no 06851 Chennai Egmore - Rameswaram special and Train no 02654 Tiruchchirappalli - Chennai Egmore special.

Similarly, the following services will be resumed from June 21:

Train no 06866 Thanjavur- Chennai Egmore special, Train no 06102 Kollam - Chennai Egmore special, Train no 02696 Thiruvananthapuram - Chennai Central special, Train no 02640 Alappuzha - Chennai Central special, Train no 02672 Mettupalayam - Chennai Central special,  Train no 06852 Rameswaram - Chennai Egmore special, Train no 02667 Nagercoil - Coimbatore special, Train no 06344 Madurai - Thiruvananthapuram special, Train no 06730 Punalur- Madurai special and  Train no 02653 Chennai Egmore - Tiruchchirappalli special, said the statement from the railways.

South Western Railway has notified the extension of the following special trains beyond July 1 till further advice:

Train 02607/02608 Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru– Chennai Central specials, Train no 02657/02658 Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru - Chennai Central specials, 06231/06232 Mayiladuthurai - Mysore - Mayiladuthurai specials, 06235/06235 Tirunelveli-Mysore - Tirunelveli specials and 06525/06526 Kanniyakumari - KSR Bengaluru - Kanniyakumari, added the statement.

