Three MIS-C cases at Coimbatore medical college hospital

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After a gap of over seven months, three children were diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) over the past week.

CMCH Dean A Nirmala said the children had recovered from the illness and were discharged after treatment. “During the first wave of Covid-19, a few MIS-C cases were reported during the months of October and November, after which no such cases were reported at the hospital. During the last week, three children were diagnosed with the condition,” she added.

The syndrome, which typically affects kids with a history of Covid, has symptoms including high fever for more than two days, conjunctivitis, skin rashes, Covid toes, abdominal pain, sudden dullness, breathlessness. MIS-C may lead to failure of heart, lungs, liver, and brain. “However, children with no history of Covid-19 can also develop the condition,” she said.