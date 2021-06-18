TN government defers signing World Bank-funded Chennai City Partnership

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has deferred the signing of the World Bank-funded Chennai City Partnership, which will be implemented over a period of nine years (2021-2030) with a total estimated budget of USD 1.43 billion for development of institutions, infrastructure and systems.

It is learnt that the new government has sought more time before signing the agreement with World Bank as the State wants full ownership on what they are going to sign. Initially, the government was scheduled to sign the agreement on June 10 and wanted everything to be finalised by June 30.

Official sources told Express that a meeting was held recently between World Bank officials and State Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan and the project was deferred to the next quarter. The official while rejecting that the project has been cancelled, said that the agreement will be signed next month. “We got all the documents ready by May 15 soon after the new government took charge. Now it has been deferred to the July-September quarter,” official sources added.

This comes after the Finance Minister in an interview to a website stated that he had asked the Chief Minister to defer it after he found it was too premature and stated he could not fully understand the implications of the project. It is learnt that the minister held a meeting with World Bank officials where he highlighted the situation and sought time. Official sources told Express that the meeting was cordial and the project is on.

Interestingly, the World Bank had held discussions with the State government over the last one year to develop the Chennai City Partnership model to ensure the city’s sustainable growth. Initially, the programme was to be managed by Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB) at the State-level and provide financial and technical support to all key service delivery institutions within Chennai’s urban local bodies.

The first phase is proposed as a multi-sector Program-for-Results (PforR) operation, where in the focus will be on urban mobility, including strengthening bus service delivery, municipal pedestrian infrastructure and women’s safety in public spaces. It will also focus on water resource management and resilience (including flood management), water supply and sanitation, municipal public healthcare services, municipal solid waste management and emergency management and response.

The PforR was to be completed in five years, with financial support of $430 million - $150m from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the lending arm of World Bank, potential co-financing of $150m from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and $130m as counterpart funding from the State government.