STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN government defers signing World Bank-funded Chennai City Partnership

The official while rejecting that the project has been cancelled, said that the agreement will be signed next month.

Published: 18th June 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Lockdown, Coronavirus, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Representational Image. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has deferred the signing of the World Bank-funded Chennai City Partnership, which will be implemented over a period of nine years (2021-2030) with a total estimated budget of USD 1.43 billion for development of institutions, infrastructure and systems.

It is learnt that the new government has sought more time before signing the agreement with World Bank as the State wants full ownership on what they are going to sign. Initially, the government was scheduled to sign the agreement on June 10 and wanted everything to be finalised by June 30. 

Official sources told Express that a meeting was held recently between World Bank officials and State Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan and the project was deferred to the next quarter. The official while rejecting that the project has been cancelled, said that the agreement will be signed next month. “We got all the documents ready by May 15 soon after the new government took charge. Now it has been deferred to the July-September quarter,” official sources added. 

This comes after the Finance Minister in an interview to a website stated that he had asked the Chief Minister to defer it after he found it was too premature and stated he could not fully understand the implications of the project. It is learnt that the minister held a meeting with World Bank officials where he highlighted the situation and sought time. Official sources told Express that the meeting was cordial and the project is on.

Interestingly, the World Bank had held discussions with the State government over the last one year to develop the Chennai City Partnership model to ensure the city’s sustainable growth. Initially, the programme was to be managed by Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB) at the State-level and provide financial and technical support to all key service delivery institutions within Chennai’s urban local bodies.

The first phase is proposed as a multi-sector Program-for-Results (PforR) operation, where in the focus will be on urban mobility, including strengthening bus service delivery, municipal pedestrian infrastructure and women’s  safety in public spaces. It will also focus on water resource management and resilience (including flood management), water supply and sanitation, municipal public healthcare services, municipal solid waste  management and emergency management and response.

The PforR was to be completed in five years, with financial support of $430 million - $150m from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the lending arm of World Bank, potential co-financing of $150m from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and $130m as counterpart funding from the State government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Chennai World Bank
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp