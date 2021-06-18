Will Stalin’s meet with PM Modi end TN's Covid vaccine woes?

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the past few days, the vaccine supply for Tamil Nadu has been erratic and many districts have had to call off vaccination camps on multiple days since June 1. Though the State received 6.16 lakh doses on June 15, this was not sufficient as the State used 3.68 lakh doses on Wednesday itself. Officials sources said that the Centre was not streamlining the vaccine supply smoothly.

“We received 4.26 lakh doses on June 12 from the Centre’s supply. Subsequently, we have been using the doses received through the State’s orders,” an official said. There were also many instances of people missing their second dose due date due to the shortage in certain UPHCs. While Chennai managed to continue the camps at least in hotspots, some suburban areas had to completely stop the drive.

Dayanand Krishnan, a resident of Chitlapakkam, said that for the last one week, no vaccination camp was held in his area. “A population of around 40,000 is deprived of vaccination,” he said. The situation in Tiruchy and Coimbatore was not any different. In this context, officials believe that the meeting between Chief Minister MK Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s would ensure a bulk supply to the State regularly.

In his list of demands to the PM, the Chief Minister requested additional vaccine doses, and operation of vaccine manufacturing plants in Ooty and Chengalpet. “The Prime Minister has assured to provide adequate supply soon,” Stalin said.