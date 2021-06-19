STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Caste Hindus booked for forcing a schedule caste man to fall on their feet

The rural police registered a case against two caste hindus for making a schedule caste man fall on their feet. The incident happened near Alanganallur.

Published: 19th June 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The rural police registered a case against two caste hindus for making a schedule caste man fall on their feet. The incident happened near Alanganallur.

The suspects have been identified as Nagalakshmi and Nagarajan, a couple from Melapanangadi in the district.

Sources said that the issue started when the couple's calf went missing on June 14. 

After a long search, they came to know that the calf was sold to a butcher in Aarapalayam. They rushed to the shop and found that it was sold by P Kannan, belonging to a scheduled caste community in the village, for Rs 7,500.

When Nagalakshmi and others went to his house and questioned him, Kannan allegedly told them that he sold the calf thinking that it was his. 

The family of Kannan assured that he would pay back of Rs 7,500. Kannan owned a few cattle and they went missing weeks ago.

"When the calf of Nagalakshmi was spotted near his house, he thought that it was his and sold it," added sources.

Meanwhile, the husband-wife duo received the payment on June 15 night and also asked Kannan to prostrate and to apologise.

Though he apologised by failing at the feet of the couple, the community people asked him to prostrate in the centre of the village near a  temple. Kannan again fell on their feet and sought an apology. The incident was recorded by a few of the villagers and was circulated on social media.

The Alaganallur police registered a case against Nagalakshmi and Nagarajan under 294(b), 506(i) of IPC and 3(i)(r), 3(1)(s), 3(1)(zc) SC/ST (POA) Act and 66 (E) of IT Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hindus schedule caste
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp