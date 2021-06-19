Caste Hindus booked for forcing a schedule caste man to fall on their feet

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The rural police registered a case against two caste hindus for making a schedule caste man fall on their feet. The incident happened near Alanganallur.

The suspects have been identified as Nagalakshmi and Nagarajan, a couple from Melapanangadi in the district.

Sources said that the issue started when the couple's calf went missing on June 14.

After a long search, they came to know that the calf was sold to a butcher in Aarapalayam. They rushed to the shop and found that it was sold by P Kannan, belonging to a scheduled caste community in the village, for Rs 7,500.

When Nagalakshmi and others went to his house and questioned him, Kannan allegedly told them that he sold the calf thinking that it was his.

The family of Kannan assured that he would pay back of Rs 7,500. Kannan owned a few cattle and they went missing weeks ago.

"When the calf of Nagalakshmi was spotted near his house, he thought that it was his and sold it," added sources.

Meanwhile, the husband-wife duo received the payment on June 15 night and also asked Kannan to prostrate and to apologise.

Though he apologised by failing at the feet of the couple, the community people asked him to prostrate in the centre of the village near a temple. Kannan again fell on their feet and sought an apology. The incident was recorded by a few of the villagers and was circulated on social media.

The Alaganallur police registered a case against Nagalakshmi and Nagarajan under 294(b), 506(i) of IPC and 3(i)(r), 3(1)(s), 3(1)(zc) SC/ST (POA) Act and 66 (E) of IT Act.