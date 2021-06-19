STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inculcate right values to tackle child pornography: HC

Published: 19th June 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Child pornography

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court observed that the menace of child pornography can be tackled only if we inculcate the right values.

"The system may not be able to prosecute every offender. Therefore, only through moral education, there can be a way out," the court added.

Justice GR Swaminathan recently observed so while granting anticipatory bail to a PhD student, PG Sam Infant Jones, in a case registered against him by Madurai police for allegedly watching and sharing child pornographic content.

The judge noted in his order that the petitioner had allegedly downloaded and watched child porn content and had also shared it with his friend through social media. He pointed out that the incident is said to have taken place almost a year ago and appeared to be a one-off act. Moreover, the petitioner had handed over his mobile phone and other devices to the police for forensic examination and had also cooperated with the investigation so far, the judge added.

"Though child pornography is a serious issue warranting a firm approach, I would make a distinction between a one-time consumer and those who transmit or propagate or display or distribute in the digital domain," the judge opined.

Also considering that custodial interrogation of Jones is not necessary in this case and arrests should be avoided during the pandemic unless required, Justice Swaminathan granted anticipatory bail to him.

