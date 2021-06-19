Infanticide suspected as couple bury baby girl

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: In what is suspected to be a case of female infanticide, police are investigating a couple in Palladam who allegedly buried the dead body of their newborn baby after slipping out of Tiruppur GH a few days ago.

According to police, Shanmugam (40) and Dhanalakshmi (38) of of the JKJ colony have three children. On June 12, Dhanalakshmi delivered their fourth child, a baby girl, at the Palladam Government Hospital on June 12. Due to baby's poor health, Dhanalakshmi and the baby were transferred to Tiruppur GH. There, Dhanalakshmi requested to be shifted from the labour ward but doctors allegedly turned down the request.

Hours later, staff realised that she was missing and hospital authorities informed the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Palladam. A nurse from the PHC visited the couple's house. When questioned, Dhanalakshmi claimed that she and her husband walked out of the hospital carrying the baby in a cloth bag because her request was not accepted and that baby died on the way. Further, they said that fearing police inquiry, they buried the baby at Kalivelampatti Pirivu. Following this police registered a case. Dhanalakshmi is undergoing treatment at Palladam GH.