Need law to protect us from attacks: Medicos

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE/SALEM/TIRUCHY/VIRUDHUNAGAR: Calling for a Central law to deal with violence against doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospitals, members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) conducted a demonstration across the State, in line with the national strike, on Friday. All of them had worn black badges.

Speaking to Express, Dr T Ramakrishnan, State president of the IMA, said that many States don’t have a violence-against-doctors law. Incidences of patients attacking doctors, and other hospital staff are less in States where the law is implemented but more in others, he said. “So, the IMA demands the Centre to bring a law to protect us from such attacks.

We are also sending mass petitions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding it,” he said. V Rajesh Babu, IMA president, Coimbatore Branch, said, “Healthcare workers, professionals and frontline workers, working in both government and private hospitals toil day and night to fight against Covid. Despite their sacrifices, they are being assaulted across the country.”

He recalled the State government passing a law on the Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss of Property Act (48) in November 2008 and said the Centre should enact such a law. “Lots of violence is happening in various States against frontline workers. Even women healthcare staff are not spared. The Centre should bring in an Act similar to that in TN, with more stringent clauses,” he added. The doctors also said swift action should be taken against the perpetrators.

“Even with the G.O., action is sometimes not taken properly. We want it to be taken within 30 days. Hospitals have to be declared protected zones and security must be given. Stringent punishment should be given to culprits in a fast-track mode,” said Dr MS Ashraf, former national vice president of IMA. In Chennai, IMA members were joined by the Federation of Government Doctors Association, at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

Dr P Balakrishnan, member, National IMA Service Doctors Wing, Dr Muthurajan, State Liaison Officer, IMA , Tamil Nadu, and other members participated in the demonstration. Similarly, in Salem, doctors, led by coordinator Dr Prakasam, protested at the IMA premises on Five Roads. Prakasam said attacks on doctors and hospitals should end.

In Tiruchy, demonstrations were held at the IMA office throughout the day, with the protesters holding placards that read ‘Save the Saviour’. Sattur MLA Dr ARR Raguraman, who is a doctor and a member of the association, took part in the protest in Virudhunagar. Secretary of Virudhunagar IMA Dr Aram said doctors and healthcare workers in States, including Karnataka, Assam, UP, Maharasht ra and Andhr a Pradesh, are being attacked and assaulted. “This, despite the fact that 748 doctors in the first wave and 730 in the second wave, till now, have sacrificed their lives,” he said.

