Stalin condemns his Karnataka counterpart Yediyurappa for remarks over Mekedatu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for his remarks that the construction of the Mekedatu dam would commence soon after the Union government granted permission to construct the reservoir.

In his press statement, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government is opposed to the project since it would be against the interest of the farmers in the State. Besides, a resolution against the project has been adopted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and handed over to Prime Minister in 2015. Apart from a case filed in Supreme Court, Tamil Nadu put fort its opposition in the Cauvery Management Board as well.

He further highlighted that he had urged Modi when he met him on Thursday, not to grant permission to construct the Mekedatu dam. He attributed the act of Karnataka as not good for cordial relations and it would be an attempt to deceive the TN farmers.