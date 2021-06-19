STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman advocate gets no bail, faces contempt action from HC for abusing policemen

The court in its orders also initiated suo motu criminal contempt of court proceedings against a lawyer who allegedly circulated an unwarranted audio message against the judge on social media.

Published: 19th June 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail application moved by advocate Tanuja Rajan who was booked for abusing policemen while allegedly violating Covid-19 restrictions. 

The court in its orders also initiated suo motu criminal contempt of court proceedings against a lawyer who allegedly circulated an unwarranted audio message against the judge on social media. The issue pertains to the woman advocate Tanuja allegedly abusing policemen who were conducting checks as part of the State-wide lockdown. A video of the advocate abusing police was widely shared through social media. 

The case was registered based on a complaint from the affected cop attached to the Chetpet police station, under provisions of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act. Justice M Dhandapani in his order said: “Lady Justice is the allegorical personification of the moral force in judicial systems. Her attributes are a blindfold, a beam balance, and a sword and the balance denotes that justice needs to be delivered with eyes closed and ears open. 

True to the said analogy, which has been followed since time immemorial, the justice delivery system in our country is following the same to deliver impartial justice to one and all without reference to any of their personal traits.” The court, however, granted anticipatory bail to the lawyer’s daughter Preeti Rajan. R Krishnamoorthy, the advocate who had allegedly shared an audio message against the judge, has reportedly said that the Judge has taken a lopsided view of the case and that the Judge was biased in the matter.

Justice Dhandapani expressing his anguish over the advocate who shared the audio message said, “The act of the advocate is very much contumacious and attracts initiation of criminal contempt proceedings. The whole audio paints a very gloomy picture and without any material aspersions are attributed against me.

Neither have I passed any orders on the merits of the case, nor have I in any way defamed the advocates or the legal profession, yet, the advocate has gone on to state that I had not heard the arguments of the counsel and that I was in a predetermined mindset to decide the matter, which is nothing but imputing aspersions against me, though the said advocate was neither the counsel on record for the petitioner nor in any way connected with the said case.” The court directed the Registry for the initiation of suo motu criminal contempt proceedings against the Supreme Court advocate, R Krishnamoorthi by issuing a statutory notice.

The case
The issue pertains to the woman advocate Tanuja allegedly abusing policemen who were conducting checks as part of the State-wide lockdown. A video of the advocate abusing police was widely shared through social media. The case was registered based on a complaint from the affected cop

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp