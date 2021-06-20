STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disbursal of Rs 4K relief to Lankan refugees commences

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday commenced disbursal of Rs 4,000 each to 13,553 Sri Lankan Tamil refugee families, who are living outside refugee camps.

Published: 20th June 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday commenced disbursal of Rs 4,000 each to 13,553 Sri Lankan Tamil refugee families, who are living outside refugee camps. The government has allocated Rs 5.42 crore for this purpose. Five such families received this assistance from the CM as a relief measure during the lockdown, at the secretariat.

Kalvi TV
Stalin also inaugurated the telecast of lessons for all classes through Kalvi TV on Saturday, to help students continue learning though schools are closed due to the pandemic. He also presented textbooks to a few students on the occasion.

The State government is spending Rs 292 crore for providing books free of cost and telecasting lessons. The initiative is expected to benefit around 69 lakh students in government and government-aided schools. The CM also interacted with some children and presented them pens and chocolates.

