HC directs Dharmapuri Collector to respond on use of funds for street lights

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Dharmapuri District Collector to respond to a plea moved by an advocate seeking details on the funds utilised for maintaining street lights in Paruvathanahalli Panchayat.

A Karthick, an advocate, in his plea stated that through the details obtained from the Right to Information Act, it was found that the panchayat has utilised a sum of Rs 1,94,500 for the maintenance of street lights, with a procurement price of Rs 710 for the year 2020.

However, not satisfied with the reply to his query to the panchayat president, he filed an appeal where it was submitted that there was no maintenance of street lights for 2017-2018, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020, with not a single light procured. Also, for the year 2020 alone, 626 bulbs were procured for a sum of Rs 382.

With the contradictory replies received, the advocate sent a representation to the District Collector of Dharmapuri seeking an explanation on the utilisation of funds. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice R Subbiah, admitting the plea, ordered the District Collector to file a detailed report on the issue within four weeks.