HC orders notice to DVAC on plea moved against ex-MLA

Admitting the plea, Justice M Nirmal Kumar has ordered notice to the DVAC returnable by June 27.   

Published: 20th June 2021 04:59 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to respond to a plea alleging that former AIADMK T Nagar MLA Sathyanarayanan misappropriated constituency funds during his tenure.

The issue pertains to BR Aravindakshan, an activist, alleging that Sathyanarayanan, the former MLA of T Nagar committed criminal misappropriation of the constituency development fund during the construction of an indoor sports hall at West Mambalam which falls under the T Nagar constituency during 2016-17.

Similarly, during 2018-19, the petitioner alleged that the former MLA had siphoned off over Rs 30 lakh allotted for construction of various buildings in West Mambalam and Kasi Kulam areas without even constructing any building. Admitting the plea, Justice M Nirmal Kumar has ordered notice to the DVAC returnable by June 27.   

TAGS
DVAC Madras High Court
