Info on Covid vaccine availability inadequate in Dharmapuri

With as many as 10,500 vaccine doses reaching the district on Saturday, the inoculation drive was held at 56 camps across the district.

Published: 20th June 2021 05:08 AM

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: With as many as 10,500 vaccine doses reaching the district on Saturday, the inoculation drive was held at 56 camps across the district. Earlier, the vaccination sessions were fewer as only 5,000 t0 6,000 doses were allocated to the district every week.

However, residents said that the lack of prior information on vaccine availability was creating a lot of hassle. Selvaraj, a Nallamapalli resident, said that he visited the nearest PHC, about six kilometres away, on a daily basis over the past few days to get vaccinated.

“I either arrived late or nurses told me that the vaccination was done for the day. Today, I was lucky to get the vaccine. It would have been easier had the PHC informed us on availability of vaccines, so we’d be able to plan accordingly,” he said.  

A resident of Indur, who did not wish to be named, said that he merely stumbled upon the drive. “Today, I happened to pass by and saw people queuing up and got the vaccine. I don’t think even nurses know when they will get next consignment.”

Health officials said all 56 camps received an equal share in the 10,500 doses allocated to the district. “If people miss out on getting the jabs on any given day, they can get the jabs in any of the upcoming sessions.”

