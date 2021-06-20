Karur Vysya Bank donates 10 ambulances to TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Karur Vysya Bank has donated 10 ambulances to Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project to tide over the pandemic. The ambulances were flagged off by Chief Minister MK Stalin on the Secretariat premises on Saturday, according to a release.

The ambulances will be deployed for Covid relief activities across the State; two for use in the plains and eight for the hilly regions. This contribution is being implemented by the bank under its CSR initiatives at a budget of Rs 1.77 crore.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Excise Minister V Senthilbalaji, Chief Secretary Dr V Irai Anbu and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan were also present on the occasion. Karur Vysya Bank was represented by general manager KVSM Sudhakar, Deputy General Manager R Ganesan and Assistant General Manager V Krishnan, the release added.