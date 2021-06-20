STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maintenance pleas of elderly to be disposed of in two months

The Madras High Court has directed the State to dispose of applications of parents seeking maintenance from their wards within two months.

Published: 20th June 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 05:03 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State to dispose of applications of parents seeking maintenance from their wards within two months. Justice S M Subramanian directed the TN Chief Secretary to issue circulars to all the district Collectors to ensure applications and appeals filed under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007 are disposed of by conducting an enquiry within two months.

“Any undue delay should be construed as a lapse and dereliction of duty on the part of the official concerned,” the judge said, adding that “the circulars in this regard would be imminent to protect the fundamental right of the senior citizens for life.”

The court passed the directions on a writ petition moved by G Balaiyan, who sought for the court to direct the Tiruvarur district Collector-cum-Appellate Authority to dispose of his appeal dated January 22 this year filed under Section 16 of the Act, within a time frame.

The court, observing that a delay in processing such applications is a violation of the constitutional provisions of the right to live, said, “...to ensure the life of aged persons is protected... any application or appeal filed by senior citizens under the Act is to be dealt with immediately.”

