SASTRA to back Covid vaccine costs of over 8,000 students

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: In a bid to ensure that the incoming batch for the academic year of 2021-22 are fully inoculated against Covid-19, SASTRA will extend a maximum financial support of Rs 1,000 per student towards vaccination costs.

Over 8,000 students from different parts of the country are expected to be benefited by the scheme, and help them get ready to attend classes as soon as campus reopens in accordance with guidelines issued by the competent authorities.

The management had recently provided Rs 500 per student as exam voucher to the over 12,000 students appearing for the end-semester online exams. This voucher shall support students’ internet requirement for the ongoing exams, Vice-Chancellor S Vaidhyasubramaniam stated in a release.