STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

SASTRA to back Covid vaccine costs of over 8,000 students

The management had recently provided Rs 500 per student as exam voucher to the over 12,000 students appearing for the  end-semester online exams.

Published: 20th June 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccine Covid

Image of vaccine administration used for representation (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: In a bid to ensure that the incoming batch for the academic year of 2021-22 are fully inoculated against Covid-19, SASTRA will extend a maximum financial support of Rs 1,000 per student towards vaccination costs.

Over 8,000 students from different parts of the country are expected to be benefited by the scheme, and help them get ready to attend classes as soon as campus reopens in accordance with guidelines issued by the competent authorities. 

The management had recently provided Rs 500 per student as exam voucher to the over 12,000 students appearing for the  end-semester online exams.  This voucher shall support students’ internet requirement for the ongoing exams, Vice-Chancellor S Vaidhyasubramaniam stated in a release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine SASTRA COVID 19
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp