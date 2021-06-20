Schools should issue TC immediately to children: Education Dept

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Department of School Education, in a recent circular said that delay in producing Transfer Certificate (TC) cannot be considered grounds for denying or delaying admissions for children up to the age of 14.

Reiterating the Right to Education (RTE) Act, the department said that any child up to the age of 14 has the right to move from one school to another and that schools must immediately issue TC.

Further, these children cannot also be expelled till the completion of elementary education (up to Class 8).

The department instructed that children above the age of six years, not admitted in any school can be admitted in a class appropriate to his or her age. The child should be given training to become on par with other students.

Further, no school can collect any capitation fees and subject the child to any screening procedures.

“Receiving capitation fee and subjecting a child to screening procedures in contravention of the provisions of the (RTE) Act is punishable,” the circular read.