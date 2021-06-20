STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Schools should issue TC immediately to children: Education Dept

Reiterating the Right to Education (RTE) Act, the department said that any child up to the age of 14 has the right to move from one school to another and that schools must immediately issue TC. 

Published: 20th June 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

CBSE

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Department of School Education, in a recent circular said that delay in producing Transfer Certificate (TC) cannot be considered  grounds for denying or delaying admissions for children up to the age of 14.

Reiterating the Right to Education (RTE) Act, the department said that any child up to the age of 14 has the right to move from one school to another and that schools must immediately issue TC. 

Further, these children cannot also be expelled till the completion of elementary education (up to Class 8).
The department instructed that children above the age of six years, not admitted in any school can be admitted in a class appropriate to his or her age. The child should be given training to become on par with other students.

Further, no school can collect any capitation fees and subject the child to any screening procedures. 
“Receiving capitation fee and subjecting a child to screening procedures in contravention of the provisions of the (RTE) Act is punishable,” the circular read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp