STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN parties condemn Karnataka CM Yediyurappa’s statement on Mekedatu

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to convene an all party meeting to discuss the Mekedatu issue and related developments.

Published: 20th June 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK, PMK and VCK on Saturday condemned the announcement of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that the State would go ahead with the construction of a dam at Mekedatu across Cauvery. 

Strongly condemning the unilateral statement of Yediyurappa, AIADMK joint-coordinator and the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take all steps to protect the livelihood of Tamil Nadu farmers in this regard and to ensure release of Cauvery water due to the State from Karnataka without fail.

“Tamil Nadu government should not give even an iota of chance to Karnataka government’s efforts on Mekedatu project since as per the Inter-State Water Disputes Act, no State has the right to check or divert the course of an inter-State river,” he said in a statement. 

Palaiswami also recalled that the government headed by him, filed a contempt petition against the Karnataka government and others before the Supreme Court on December 5, 2018 when the latter sought permission for building a dam at Mekedatu.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to convene an all party meeting to discuss the Mekedatu issue and related developments. This would show that the political parties in the State are united on this issue. “Though a petition is pending before the SC, there is a need to approach this issue from a political front also,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mekedatu Karnataka BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp