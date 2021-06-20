TN parties condemn Karnataka CM Yediyurappa’s statement on Mekedatu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK, PMK and VCK on Saturday condemned the announcement of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that the State would go ahead with the construction of a dam at Mekedatu across Cauvery.

Strongly condemning the unilateral statement of Yediyurappa, AIADMK joint-coordinator and the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take all steps to protect the livelihood of Tamil Nadu farmers in this regard and to ensure release of Cauvery water due to the State from Karnataka without fail.

“Tamil Nadu government should not give even an iota of chance to Karnataka government’s efforts on Mekedatu project since as per the Inter-State Water Disputes Act, no State has the right to check or divert the course of an inter-State river,” he said in a statement.

Palaiswami also recalled that the government headed by him, filed a contempt petition against the Karnataka government and others before the Supreme Court on December 5, 2018 when the latter sought permission for building a dam at Mekedatu.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to convene an all party meeting to discuss the Mekedatu issue and related developments. This would show that the political parties in the State are united on this issue. “Though a petition is pending before the SC, there is a need to approach this issue from a political front also,” he added.