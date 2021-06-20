Woman torches car and two-wheeler of Tamil Nadu cop over troubled relationship

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 39-year-old woman torched a car and a two-wheeler parked at the house of a policeman with whom she was allegedly in a relationship in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday night.

The relationship between Sumathi (39) of Vengikkal and Sundar (57), Special Sub Inspector (SSI) attached to the police control room, had become strained recently, police sources said.

On the night of June 19 (Saturday), Sumathi went to Sundar's house with a can of petrol and torched the vehicles parked there and fled the spot, said the police sources.

Sundar who was inside the house, saw the vehicles on fire and called fire and rescue services department personnel to douse the flames, the police sources.

The incident happened in the limits of Tiruvannamalai East police station and the police, on information, went to the spot and held an inquiry.

The probe revealed that Sundar was divorced and developed a relationship with Sumathi, who was separated from her husband. They had some issues and the incident was the fallout of the troubled relationship.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police A Pavan Kumar Reddy told The New Indian Express, "The torching of vehicles was caught in a CCTV camera. Following the inquiry, she was arrested."

Police registered a case against her under Section 435 (commits mischief by fire or explosive substances) of the IPC and section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PPD) Act.

She was remanded in judicial custody.