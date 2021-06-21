STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,746 buses back on roads from Monday as TN govt relaxes Covid curbs

Published: 21st June 2021 10:07 AM

MTC buses

MTC buses being cleaned at Saidapet Depot in Chennai on Sunday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With the State government permitting public transportation in Chennai and three neighbhouring districts from Monday onwards, after a gap of 33 days, the transport corporations have geared up to resume 1,746 bus services.

According to official sources, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will operate 1,400 buses and Villupuram division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will run 346 buses. The buses would cater to the needs of commuters in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, where several restrictions were withdrawn. The buses would ply between 6 am and 9.30 pm.  

“No e-registration is required for bus travellers and others who travel by autos and call taxis between these four districts,” said a senior government official. Of the 1,400 MTC buses, 691 are ordinary services and 620 are deluxe services. There are also 869 express category services.

In 691 buses, women, transpersons and persons with disabilities along with their attenders can travel free of cost, an MTC official said. “The buses will be operated with 50 per cent seating capacity, and they are all non-AC services,” added the official.

