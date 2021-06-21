STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Anitha's father writes to TN NEET panel, parent of 2020 victim unaware of committee's existence 

The high-level panel headed by Justice AK Rajan was formed by the DMK government to examine the pros and cons of the NEET in Tamil Nadu. 

Published: 21st June 2021 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

Anitha allegedly committed suicide after failing to clear the medical entrance exam

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: T Shanmugham, the father of late NEET aspirant Anitha, has written to the AK Rajan high-level committee looking into the medical entrance exam stating that the test does not uphold merit as claimed by its supporters, but leads to medical seats being allotted for money.

The high-level panel headed by Justice AK Rajan was formed by the DMK government to examine the pros and cons of the NEET in Tamil Nadu. 

On June 17, the committee invited public opinion on the subject through e-mail or post. On Monday, Rajan revealed that the committee had received 25,000 letters from the public in four days.

Shanmugam, who resides in Kuzhumur near Sendurai in Ariyalur district, in his letter to the panel said that his daughter had scored 1,176 out of 1,200 in the Class 12 board exams which would have been enough to get a medical seat under the earlier system of medical admissions. However, she was denied the seat because of the introduction of the NEET, he said. Dejected at the turn of events, Anitha had ended her life. Her death sparked widespread protests in Tamil Nadu against the test.

Shanmugam chronicled the developments that followed the implementation of the NEET in 2017 and recalled how Anitha had fought against the test by meeting several political leaders across the State and by reaching out to the Supreme Court in New Delhi.

"If the exam was for those people with access to equal opportunities and uniform education, then we could have had the mental strength to accept the failure. But as that is not the case with NEET, we could not accept it," he wrote.

However, the father of another NEET victim in the Ariyalur district did not even know about the formation of the committee, let alone its call for public opinion.

Vignesh (19) from Ilanthakuzhi scored 1,006 out of 1,200 marks in the Class 12 exams. He had attempted the NEET twice and, with his preparations for the test hampered by the pandemic-induced lockdown, he ended his life before he was to take the test for the third time in 2020. 

"We do not know about the committee and that it has asked for public opinion on NEET. My son studied well in Class 12 but he ended his life due to the NEET. The test shatters the dreams of many students. There should not be any more deaths. The government should find a solution to this," Vignesh's father N Viswanathan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu NEET Anitha T Shanmugham
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sadhana
    If you want to make india medical entrance free then cancel all entrance exams as well.. It's the students surroundings mistake that they are committing suicide.. what about other students those who are dependant in this exam..?? I will commit suicide if it gets canceled.. Then what they will say?
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp