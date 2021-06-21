Chennai techie booked on rape charge

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 49-year-old man was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during a business meeting and cheating her under the pretext of marriage.

Anand Sharma, from Mogappair in Chennai, is the chief technical officer in a private firm, said sources. The victim (48) is an entrepreneur living in Coimbatore with her three children after being separated from her second husband in 2019. She had reportedly posted that she was looking for guidance to develop her e-commerce business, following which, Anand contacted her and expressed his intent to help her out.

Anand introduced himself as a soon-to-be divorcee and befriended her, said sources and added that on September 19, 2020, they both met at a hotel in the city for a business meeting. Sources said he allegedly raped the woman and promised to marry her after he gets divorced. Upon knowing that he had contacts with several other women, she confronted the suspect and was threatened by him, the police said.

In her complaint to Singanallur police in May 2021, the victim claimed that Anand Sharma, his brother Prabhat Sharma and another woman conspired and cheated many women including her. She also sent a letter to the Coimbatore city police commissioner and also to the national commission for women.

Coimbatore AWPS (Central) registered a case against Anand Sharma under sections 376 (1) (Punishment for rape), 417 (Punishment for cheating) and 506 (ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC. Prabhat Sharma also was booked in the case. A team was formed to arrest the suspects, said police.