COVID infection rate dips below 10 per cent in Coimbatore

The rate of COVID spread in Coimbatore has dropped below 10 per cent from 50 per cent recorded in the last two weeks.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The rate of Covid spread in Coimbatore has dropped below 10 per cent from 50 per cent recorded in the last two weeks. According to officials, during the first wave, close to 55,000 people tested positive and 683 succumbed to the infection.

However, the number of infections increased to close to 1.50 lakh in Coimbatore and over 1,200 deaths were recorded since the beginning of the second wave in March. The second wave’s one-day tally spiked up to 4,700 in the mid of May and further reduced below 1,200 per day, they added. On Saturday, the district recorded 1,014 fresh cases and 17 deaths.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official in the health department said, “Following the implementation of restrictions, increasing the number of health camps and containment zones, the infection rate has dropped. In May, half of the people who underwent the test tested positive, however, now, 10 out of 100 swab samples are positive. People should adhere to restrictions and avoid going out.”

The official added those recovered from Covid should give up smoking completely as lungs would have weakened due to the infection.

