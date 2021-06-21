Infant abducted from hospital, CCTV footage sifted

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A day-old baby was allegedly abducted from the Maternity ward at the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday. Dharmapuri B1 police have formed three special teams to rescue the baby.

According to sources, on Saturday, Malini (19), a native of Nathanur in Pennagaram, was taken to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital for delivery. She delivered a baby boy and hours later, the mother and baby were shifted to the maternity ward. However, on Sunday afternoon, Malini went to relieve herself when the baby was asleep and returned to find the baby missing.

Malini alerted the hospital staff and a search for the baby was initiated. Arulmani (34), the husband of Malini, filed a complaint with the Dharmapuri B1 police, they added.

The police said that they reviewed CCTV camera footage and found a woman carrying the baby out of the ward. Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police, who led the preliminary investigation, said, “Three special teams have been formed to rescue the baby. It is possible that the woman would have found Malini without an attendee and kidnapped the baby while Malini was away. But it is too soon to comment on the matter.”