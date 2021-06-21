‘Non-veg’ forwards hit weekend turnout at vaccination camps in Tiruchy

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRCUHY: Even as efforts are on to improve Covid-19 vaccination coverage, unverified messages shared on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, throw a spanner in the toil by officials in the district.

A case in point is the misconception regarding consumption of meat after taking the jab taking a hit on vaccination drives in the city and rural areas during weekends.

According to officials organising the inoculation camps during the weekends, instead of coming forward to take the vaccine, several people are seeking information on future vaccination dates so as to consume meat over the weekend and then take the jab.

For Guru, a mechanic at a private vehicle showroom in the city, a WhatsApp forward prevented him from taking vaccination over the past one month.

"I received a message through one of my friends that we should not consume meat until completion of two doses of the vaccine. Due to this, I have avoided going to the vaccination camps in our neighbourhood. Only today, a doctor informed me that such messages are fake and meat can be consumed like always. If I had known this before, I would have volunteered for my vaccine long ago. I just kept delaying it because it is difficult for me to avoid consuming meat for such a long time".

Doctors from the city opine they have been receiving several calls echoing similar concerns over the past few weeks.

Dr Aleem, former Vice Principal of KAPV Medical College, said, "I have received several calls in the last few weeks asking whether we can consume non-veg food after taking vaccination. There are no such official guidelines till date, and all these misinformation are spread through social media. No vaccine used in regular usage currently requires any form of dietary restrictions. Only thing that people should make sure of is to always follow a good, balanced diet."

With the hoax messages creating doubt in the minds of the public, the officials, who are trying to ensure usage of available vials, are now left with the unenviable task of convincing people to take their jab.

A supervisor of a vaccination camp in the city said, "This misconception is a major problem. We have been advising patients, and making sure they do not delay taking their vaccine. We are also requesting to spread the same information to their relatives, so more people would come forward for vaccination.”