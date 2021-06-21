STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sympathise with school students, HC tells education dept

Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed this while granting relief to a Class X student who was not declared pass in the 2020-2021 academic year due to low attendance.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently observed that Education Department authorities need to be more understanding and show sympathy while dealing with students during the pandemic. 

Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed this while granting relief to a Class X student who was not declared pass in the 2020-2021 academic year due to low attendance. It may be noted that the boy was not promoted despite the government’s order saying that all Class X students should be declared pass on account of the pandemic. 

Hearing a petition filed by the boy’s father in this regard, the judge observed, “There is already a surge in the number of cases before psychiatrists to whom children are taken for counselling during this pandemic period. The children are facing a new problem and their energy is getting dissipated by confining them inside the house.”

The problem needs to be attended to with kindness and understanding instead of adding more pressure on the children, he added.

Though the Directorate of Government Examinations rejected the benefits of the G.O. to the boy citing insufficient attendance, the G.O. did not mention any attendance requirement, Justice Venkatesh noted.

“The directorate cannot add something to the G.O. when it is not available in it,” the judge held and declared the rejection unsustainable. He told the directorate to declare that the petitioner’s son has passed Class X within two weeks.

