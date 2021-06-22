STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expert committee to assess health of tusker Rivaldo

Officials of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) are planning to set up an expert committee, consisting of experienced veterinarians and NGOs, to decide about the release of tusker 'Rivaldo' into the forest

Published: 22nd June 2021 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 12:46 PM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) are planning to set up an expert committee, consisting of experienced veterinarians and NGOs, to decide about the release of tusker 'Rivaldo'  into the forest. The tusker is currently being maintained in a kraal in Vazhaithottam in the Nilgiris district.

Sources said that MTR Field Director KK Kaushal has asked the Deputy Director LCS Srikanth (Masinagudi) to form a committee at the earliest to study the tusker’s behaviour and health.  Speaking to TNIE, Srikanth said that they have decided to write to the director of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Science University (TANUVAS) to depute senior veterinarians or elephant experts to study Rivaldo and five or six members will be appointed, along with NGOs who know about the Mudumalai landscape.

About the 40-year-old tusker’s treatment, he said, "We cannot operate to make his trunk hole large to facilitate him to eat normally like other elephants and cure his vision impairment. Hence, we will go ahead with what the expert committee suggests for treating the animal. Rivaldo is eating and cooperating well with the mahouts and kavadis who are taking care of him."

Rivaldo was lured by the forest staff into a kraal to treat the injury on his trunk and impaired vision on May 5.

