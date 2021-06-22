Governor Purohit advises MLAs in Tamil during address

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commencing his customary address to the first session of the 16th Assembly, Governor Banwarilal Purohit spoke extempore for a minute in Tamil and gave word of advice to the MLAs of the 16th Assembly. “Kaalai vanakkam. Ezhimaiyaana vaazhkai vaazhungal. Idhu oozhalai agatri vidum. Idhu enadhu seithi (Good Morning. Lead a simple life. This will get rid of corruption. This is my message),” the Governor said. The Governor also said “Providing clean administration is the highest priority.”