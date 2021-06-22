STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor’s address disappointing, says EPS

AIADMK coordinator and deputy Opposition leader O Panneerselvam stated that the Governor’s address was nothing but confusion.  

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami speaks to mediapersons after the Assembly session on Monday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There were no expected announcements and the Governor’s address was disappointing, said former Chief Minister and leader of principal Opposition party Edappadi K Palaniswami.

After attending the Governor’s address, Palaniswami said, “During the election campaign, DMK assured that they will bring a resolution to scrap NEET in the first session. Besides, they assured to reduce petrol and diesel prices, waive jewel loan for up to five sovereigns and loans of women self-help groups and education loans of students, Rs 1,000 for housewives, increase in old age pension by up to Rs 1,500, Rs 100 subsidy for gas cylinders and others but nothing was mentioned in the Governor’s address.”  

AIADMK coordinator and deputy Opposition leader O Panneerselvam stated that the Governor’s address was nothing but confusion.

However, Congress president KS Alagiri stated the Governor’s address is a speech for development. He welcomed the announcement over establishing an Economic Advisory Council to the Chief Minister. PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss voiced his support for the announcement of a separate budget for agriculture.

