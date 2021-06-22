STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

In a first in Tamil Nadu, gang exploits technical flaw in SBI ATMs to swindle Rs 48 lakh

Chennai police have formed a special team, headed by an Additional Commissioner (South), to nab the gang members, purportedly belonging to the northern part of the country

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India

SBI ATM (File photo)

By CP Balasubramanyam
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first in Tamil Nadu, a gang of four fraudsters devised a novel modus operandi exploiting a technical flaw in several State Bank of India (SBI) ATMs across the state and swindled cash to the tune of Rs 48 lakh.

Chennai police have formed a special team, headed by an Additional Commissioner (South), to nab the gang members, purportedly belonging to the northern part of the country.

The new modus operandi, by taking advantage of a technical flaw in SBI's Automated Cash Withdrawal and Deposit machine, offered time and ensured that the crime remained undetected until a common thread was established between all the incidents where the gang struck.

SBI Chennai's Chief General Manager R Radhakrishna met Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal at the Commissionerate Tuesday and apprised him about the situation.

In a joint press meet, the city top cop said that the gang belongs to a different state, referring to leads and information gathered so far in the preliminary investigation.

"Around 19 cases have been reported and the bank has incurred a loss of Rs 48 lakh," Jiwal said, adding that this is the first time such a method was used to swindle cash from ATMs in the state.

"I cannot reveal the technical flaw as the matter is under investigation. But the flaw has been rectified by the bank now," he said.

When asked if ATMs of other banks were targeted, the officer said, "So far they have only targeted SBI. We will be writing to other banks to know whether such attempts have been made in their ATMs. If not, they will be told to take preventive steps."

The SBI official Radhakrishna said, "All the machines that have such flaws have been stopped for cash withdrawal. Such machines will not give cash. This is the immediate step we have taken."

"The Automated Cash Withdrawal and Deposit machine was manufactured by two companies. But the flaw is with one of the company-made machines," Radhakrishna said, assuring to beef up security measures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu State Bank of India SBI
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp